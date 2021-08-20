FEMA gives Utah an additional $6.7 million for COVID-19

UTAH (ABC4) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has sent even more money to Utah to help mitigate the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency has approved an additional $6.7 million in public assistance funding to be sent to the Utah Department of Health which has already been used to set up mobile testing centers as well as PPE and supplies for personnel, in addition to other expenses.

In total, FEMA has provided $108 million to the state’s COVID-19 response.

The agency notes in a press release that the public assistance application and funding process has been streamlined to allow states receive eligible funding as quickly as possible.