FDA questions accuracy of antibody test used in Utah

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- The FDA has revoked its authorization of an antibody test used in Utah due to concerns with the accuracy of the test.

The Chembio antibody test was one of the first antibody tests authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The tests are conducted by Utah-based company, Rapid Screen Solutions. The test kits are manufactured in the United States by the New York-based company, Chembio.

At the time of authorization, the FDA found the test met the statute’s “may be effective” standard for emergency use authorization, and that the test’s known and potential benefits outweighed its known and potential risks.

Since then, the FDA and researchers at the Health’s National Cancer Institute (NCI) found the Chembio test ” generates a higher than expected rate of false results and higher than that reflected in the authorized labeling for the device.”

“Under the current circumstances of the public health emergency, it is not reasonable to believe that the test may be effective in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 or that the known and potential benefits of the test outweigh the known and potential risks of the test, including the high rate of false results. Moreover, the risk to public health from the false test results makes EUA revocation appropriate to protect the public health or safety. As such, the FDA decided to revoke the emergency use authorization of the Chembio test, and this test may not be distributed,” the FDA’s statement reads in part

The company, Rapid Screen Solutions, said they will follow the FDA’s guidelines and will no longer administer the tests.

“Our processes and redundancy have demonstrated replicable results using the best available rapid response antibody screening methodology. We have found very consistent results with this test both through retesting any questionable results and through our internal verification processes. We appreciate the important policy-making and monitoring role of the FDA and will continue using the best available screening tests and methodology going forward,” a statement from the company reads.

The tests were sold for $69.99 per person but were reimbursable by some health insurance plans.