FDA gives Moderna OK for changes to get extra vaccine doses from each vial

WASHINGTON— The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses from each vial.

The agency said late Thursday it approved new vials from Moderna that can contain up to 15 doses each, compared with the original vials designed to hold 10 doses.

Additionally, regulators said providers can safely extract up to 11 doses from the original 10-dose vials. Those changes will be added to instructions for health care workers.

The dosing updates should help bolster U.S. supplies and speed vaccinations as the U.S. nears 100 million inoculations against COVID-19. President Joe Biden has vowed to provide enough shots to vaccinate all U.S. adults by late May and recently set a new goal of administering 200 million injections within his first 100 days in office.

Moderna said in a statement it plans to begin shipping the new 15-dose vials in coming weeks.

The company submitted updated data to FDA showing how much vaccine can be extracted from each vial using different types of syringes.

ABC4 has answered multiple questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are answers to just a few of them:

Can I donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer have no deferral time. That means that as long as you are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of your donation, you can donate blood without waiting.

Eligible blood donors who receive a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine or do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.

How long should I wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine after having the virus?

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

However, since the rate of reinfection is low during the 90 days following infection, people may choose to wait to get vaccinated until the 90 days have passed.

Do the vaccines have microchips in them?

No. ABC4 spoke to two University of Utah professors about the origins of the conspiracy theory.

