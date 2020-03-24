FBI sees rise in fraud schemes related to COVID-19 pandemic

(ABC4 News) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they have seen a rise in scammers taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI issued a press release to warn others the scammers will try to steal your money, your personal information, or both, and want others to take precautions to protect themselves and do research before “clicking on links purporting to provide information on the virus; donating to a charity online or through social media; contributing to a crowdfunding campaign; purchasing products online; or giving up your personal information in order to receive money or other benefits.”

The FBI advises you to be on the lookout for the following:

Fake CDC Emails.

Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other organizations claiming to offer information on the virus. Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize. Fraudsters can use links in emails to deliver malware to your computer to steal personal information or to lock your computer and demand payment. Be wary of websites and apps claiming to track COVID-19 cases worldwide. Criminals are using malicious websites to infect and lock devices until payment is received.

Phishing Emails.

Look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from the government. While talk of economic stimulus checks has been in the news cycle, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you money. Phishing emails may also claim to be related to:

Charitable contributions

General financial relief

Airline carrier refunds

Fake cures and vaccines

Fake testing kits

Counterfeit Treatments or Equipment.

The FBI is additionally warning others to “be cautious of anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19. Be alert to counterfeit products such as sanitizing products and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including N95 respirator masks, goggles, full face shields, protective gowns, and gloves.”

More information on unapproved or counterfeit PPE can be found at www.cdc.gov/niosh. Information on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be found on their website, www.fda.gov, and the Environmental Protection Agency website, www.epa.gov.

The FBI is asking you to report counterfeit products at www.ic3.gov and to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at iprcenter.gov.

The FBI is reminding you to always use good cyber hygiene and security measures. By remembering the following tips, you can protect yourself and help stop criminal activity:

Do not open attachments or click links within emails from senders you don’t recognize.

Do not provide your username, password, date of birth, social security number, financial data, or other personal information in response to an email or robocall.

Always verify the web address of legitimate websites and manually type them into your browser.

Check for misspellings or wrong domains within a link (for example, an address that should end in a “.gov” ends in .com” instead).

If you believe you are the victim of an Internet scam or cyber crime, or if you want to report suspicious activity, please visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

