Fashion Place Mall reopens with strict social distancing guidelines

MURRAY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Tuesday, Fashion Place Mall reopened for the first time since the pandemic forced businesses to close.

The mall’s website said 30 stores have reopened, which isn’t even half of the mall’s total stores.

“I think its really great for the community, I go to Fashion Place all the time and I think its good that it’s open,” Murray resident Jordan Black said. The states move to ‘moderate’ risk on Friday, and Salt Lake County Mayor, Jenny Wilson’s announcement of reopening guidelines, businesses that were closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak are slowly starting to reopen their doors.

Fashion Place Mall will be open Monday – Saturday 11 a.m until 7 p.m and 11 a.m until 6 p.m on Sunday.

Here are the guidelines:

Increased focus, frequency, and intensity of our cleaning methods

Face coverings available upon request*

Social distancing reminders, so you can shop with space

Additional hand sanitizers, conveniently marked on our directories

Extra space in our common and dining areas

Touch-free entrance and restroom amenities

City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake plans to reopen Wednesday under similar guidelines as Fashion Place.

In a press release issued by City Creek administration, they stated while they will be open, there will be some rules to keep everyone safe.

After weeks of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mall’s new hours will be Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

Additionally City Creek will be implementing the following in their efforts to keep everyone safe:

Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces

Using a stronger disinfectant when available

Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws

Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing

Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations

Closing the children’s play area, Engage Splash Pad, Transcend fountain and the fireplace

Turning off drinking fountains

Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas and food court to allow for greater social distancing

Removing trays from our food courts to reduce the number of high-touch surfaces

Face coverings will be worn by employees and are recommended for guests, this is in compliance with the Governor’s and Salt Lake Mayor’s orders. And that is welcome news to some shoppers.

“As long as we follow the guidelines and just be careful we could get to a better place of normalcy,” Black said.

Remember when your shopping keep social distancing spacing.

