FanX requiring masks, temperature checks at Salt Lake City convention

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re heading to FanX later this month, you’ll want to grab more than just your superhero mask – the comic convention is now requiring masks to be worn as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“FanX is committed to the health and safety of all our attendees. With the Delta variant causing more COVID-19 cases worldwide, we have adjusted our health & safety protocols for all who choose to attend the live convention,” FanX shared Thursday. The Salt Lake City comic convention is scheduled for Sept. 16-18.

Those in attendance will be required to wear masks while at the Salt Palace Convention Center. When entering, attendees will have a temperature check as well. FanX officials say hand sanitization stations will be located throughout the convention.

The masking requirement is effective for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status. Masks can be taken off while eating or drinking, otherwise they should fully cover your nose and mouth, FanX explains. Face coverings unable to be secured under your chin, neck gaitors, face coverings made of mesh materials, face coverings with holes or that are significantly damaged, and costume masks are prohibited. FanX reports it reserves the right to eject any individual for failure to wear an appropriate face covering.

“We’re committed to the health and safety of our attendees and will continue working with state health and government officials to make sure we remain in-line with necessary protocols and following the latest health precautions. We will keep the lines of communication open with local health and government officials and seek to share any updates and changes as soon as possible. With the fluid nature of these times, please follow our social-media pages, newsletter, and website for the most up-to-date information on our health and safety guidelines and, as necessary, any adjustments made closer to or during FanX,” the event posted on their website.

FanX is encouraging those wishing to request a refund to contact support@fanxsaltlake.com.

FanX is just the latest event in Utah to enact COVID-19 policies. The Jonas Brothers are requiring COVID-19 health checks for entry to their concert on Friday. Louis The Child is also imposing a mandate to enter their live performance at the Ogden Amphitheater as part of the Ogden Twilight Concert Series this Saturday.

At the Salt Lake Twilight Concert Series kickoff show last Thursday featuring rapper Big Boi, crew members were required to be vaccinated and wear masks at all times. Salt Lake City Arts Council Executive Director Felicia Baca explained that her decision to require that of her team was born out of consideration for the artists.

The Jonas Brothers’ tour, The Remember This Tour, is produced by Live Nation, which along with other entertainment entities such as AEG Presents and IMGoing, have all released new policies for their shows and venues.