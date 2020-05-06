Family-owned pet food company makes generous donation to Southern Utah animal shelter

Wellness Natural Pet Food is increasing dog and cat food donations to Best Friends shelters, supporting the mission of The Wellness Foundation to ensure that every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love.

Kanab, Utah (ABC4 News) – While many states across the country begin to relax restrictions related to COVID-19, it’s important to keep in mind the pandemic is far from over. Additionally it’s critical to also help those who can’t help themselves—like our pets.

Social distancing protocols have left animal shelters with employee/volunteer shortages and temporary closures, leaving some pets without food.

To ensure that pets in need, both in homes or shelters, continue to have high-quality, natural nutrition in their bowls during this challenging time, Wellness Natural Pet Food will provide 136,000 pounds of dry food and 46,000 pounds of wet food to Best Friends Animal Society shelters across the U.S., including the shelter located in Kanab, UT.

Camelle Kent, chief executive officer of WellPet: the maker of Wellness Natural Pet Food said “Now more than ever, our pets need to feel that they are cared for. Here at Wellness, our priority is making sure that pets’ bowls remain filled with high-quality, natural food and we’re committed to supporting pet parents and shelters who need a helping hand to make this happen.”

With the support of these generous donations from Wellness, Best Friends plans to work with their network of coalition partners to make food more accessible for pets and pet parents who need it most. This ongoing partnership supports the mission of Wellness’ charitable arm,The Wellness Foundation, to ensure that every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love.

