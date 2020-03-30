Family of 24-year-old Salt Lake County woman says she ‘lost her battle with COVID-19’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Salt Lake County family with five people diagnosed with coronavirus said one of their family members died from complications related to the virus on Saturday.

The family says 24-year-old Silvia Deyanira Meléndez and another family member were being cared for at the University of Utah Hospital. Her family says she died at the hospital on Saturday.

“She was strong; She went through open-heart surgery and battled through other traumas in life,” the family’s GoFundMe stated. “[She] was one of the most loving, thoughtful, kind-hearted people she would go out of her way to always lend a helping hand.”

Meléndez was not one of the numbers listed in the state’s daily updates on coronavirus Sunday. Also not included in the state’s death totals was Bob Garff, Chairman of Ken Garff Enterprises.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“We understand it’s a hard time for many people at this time if you aren’t able to donate then do us a favor and please stay home it could save a life,” the fundraiser states.

