‘Faces Behind Utah’s Events’: Unemployed live events workers rally for financial support

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Live events across Utah have taken a hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has caused most of the summer concerts and live events to get either cancelled or postponed due to social distancing and concerns of further spread.

On Tuesday, the Utah Live Events Industry Association Industry hosted a peaceful “walk for work” rally drawing attention to the impact COVID-19 has had on the live events industry in Utah.

Their mission is an Industry Task force to ensure the survival of the Independent Event Industry Providers and supporters in Utah, through the lock down crisis in order to support re-building the event industry after it is lifted.





Walk for Work Rally, Photos credit: Joe Oliver

Nearly 100 people marched on Tuesday, including musicians, actors, stage crews, hospitality, and others whose jobs include putting on live events in the beehive state. Peter O’ Doherty of Utah Live Events Industry Association says the industry has four main asks of support.

ESTABLISHMENT SUPPORT -Rent, funds, etc to stay in existence

-Rent, funds, etc to stay in existence STAFF – Keep Staff and Independents in the Industry so we have the workforce when events come back

– Keep Staff and Independents in the Industry so we have the workforce when events come back WORKING CAPITAL GRANTS – Ability to apply for Grants to support Working Capital Projects to Adapt to the changes needed and keep up on Maintenance and business development

– Ability to apply for Grants to support Working Capital Projects to Adapt to the changes needed and keep up on Maintenance and business development PROMOTION GRANTS – Grants to support both Compliant events that need help and Long Lead Time Promotion

Courtesy: Facebook

The ULEIA represents about 30,000 jobs in Utah and accounts for billions of dollars in revenue for the state.

“So many events have have been cancelled, they’ve lost their revenues. The wedding community has been damaged severely due to the pandemic, with millions lost” said Doherty.

Have questions about coronavirus?

With Utah known as the “State of the Sport” we are known for the outdoor events, tourism, Days of 47′ and a myriad of free or discounted concerts in city parks throughout the summer months, “It’s the fabric of the Utah” adds Doherty.

The hope of ULEIA is that state and government officials will continue financial relief programs through the end of the year, “the effect of losing live events is not as immediately apparent as other industries, but it will have long lasting effects” said Doherty.