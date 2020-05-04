Facebook gives Alpine School District $500K COVID-19 educational grant

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Alpine School announced that Facebook is giving them a $582,000 COVID-19 educational support grant to provide students and teachers with tools to support eLearning, including laptops, tablets, and video equipment Monday.

District officials say the devices and tools for learning and instruction will benefit and provide more educational access to remote learning opportunities for students and teachers in the Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs school communities.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and new norms for directing learning from homes are required, we are deeply grateful for this timely and specific funding source to assist us in this endeavor. Thank you, Facebook, for being a partner in supporting education in the Alpine School District,” said Superintendent Sam Jarman.

“We are honored to partner with Alpine School District to support students and families in Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs during the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand that the situation presents new challenges for both students and educators; however, we hope that this partnership will help students continue their education and learning remotely,” said William Marks, Community Development Regional Manager, Facebook.

