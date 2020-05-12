Face masks while shopping? Customers have mixed reactions

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah stores and retailers are asking shoppers to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but some customers feel the face coverings are unnecessary.

“I don’t care to wear a mask because I’m not afraid. I’m not going to wear my life going in and out with a mask and be constantly worried about it,” said Kerry Dayley. “Today we just got into a fight with a lady mad at us for not wearing a mask at a grocery store. She yelled at us and wanted to start a fight because we weren’t wearing a mask.”

Randy Hamel said he doesn’t usually wear a mask because he practices social distancing while shopping.

RELATED: COVID-19: What is Utah’s transmission rate? Is it expected to rise?

“I feel that I am in good enough shape to where, if I do get sick I’ll be fine. I’m not worried about it.”

During Monday’s press briefing, Dr. Angela Dunn, State Epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health, reemphasized the importance of face coverings.

“It’s really important that everybody has a face covering on so that the germs are not spread from person to person. It’s about keeping others safe.”

Doctor Dunn also said there’s evidence of pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic spreading of COVID-19, and “face coverings will certainly help prevent that asymptomatic spreading of COVID-19.”

“I am immunocompromised so I’m a little more succeptable for getting it, and everything. So if I have it, I don’t want to give it to anybody else,” said Anette Chamerlain.

In addition to face masks, Dr. Dunn is reminding shoppers to follow the “one way” signs stores have put up to help direct customers through the aisles.

“Within a store where you’re more likely to come into close contact — less than six feet between people — it’s really important to have as many engineering controls as possible within a store to prevent that from happening. That unidirectional flow will help with that and avoid the spread of COVID-19 in retail establishments.”