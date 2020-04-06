Live Now
Extra Space Storage donates units and masks during crisis

Coronavirus Updates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Extra Space Storage is offering support to hospital workers during the current health crisis.

According to Extra Space Storage, they are offering two months of free storage at 1,800 locations across the country for hospital workers and first responders as well as donating 10,000 N95 masks.

“A few store employees raised the question about us donating emergency masks,” said Chief Legal Officer and Head of People Gwyn McNeal. “One of our guiding principles is to ‘Do the Right Thing’. This one is clear and simple – we’ll be donating masks and we’ll restock the hurricane kits when supplies aren’t in high demand.”

Extra Space Storage said they are operating without physical contact between customers and store managers across all locations. 

“We talk about our company values often, and it’s times like these where we put those values into practice,” said McNeal. “We hope these donations provide some relief to health care professionals in our communities during this time.”

