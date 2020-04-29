Extended closure date at Salt Lake Arts and Culture to affect scheduled performances, events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake County Arts & Culture’s venues are extending their closure date to June 30, according to Cami Munk, Communications Manager.

This extension affects events originally scheduled at Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theater, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Click here for event updates and answers to frequently asked questions.

