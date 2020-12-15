Experts say a COVID-19 vaccine could be a solution to the state’s eviction crisis

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. As Canadians, Britons and Americans begin getting immunized with a German-developed vaccine against the coronavirus, pressure is building on the European Medicines Agency to approve the shot made by Pfizer Inc. and German company BioNTech. Those countries all approved the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use rules, meaning it is an unlicensed product. But the EMA approval process for coronavirus vaccines is largely similar to the standard licensing procedure that would be granted to any new vaccine, only on an accelerated schedule. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– As local hospitals are preparing to administer about 23,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA is in talks of approving a Moderna vaccine. If approved, it’ll have a similar rollout plan as the Pfizer vaccine.

“The Moderna vaccine is following the same plan as Pfizer just a week later the EUA should be approved by the 17th,” says Rich Lakin, Immunization Program Manager, Utah Department of Health.

The state and local hospitals are preparing for distribution with plans to have a vaccine available to the public by mid-2021, housing experts say we are also in the middle of an eviction crisis.

United Way of Salt Lake says 228% more people are calling for rental assistance than this time in 2019.

The organization is now calling on federal relief.

“Provide $7 to $8 million a month to address this issue until it’s resolved,” Chris Giangreco with United Way says.

Officials say a promise of a vaccine could help get people back to work.

“What we are really concerned about is that people will get evicted and have that on their record,” Alexis Bucknam United Way of Salt Lake City.

There are various resources for folks who made need help paying rent.