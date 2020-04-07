Experts believe social distancing has improved air quality, but that can be hard to tell on a local level

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Los Angeles had its longest string of “good” air days since 1980 now that people are choosing to stay home rather than travel by air or car.

In many places, the spread of COVID-19 has made seeing a lack of cars on the road the new normal. Fewer cars, planes, and operating factories generally means fewer emissions, which often leads to improved air quality.

Recent satellite images from the European Space Agency showed a drop in nitrogen dioxide over northern Italy and China. The drop in pollution over China coincided with coronavirus quarantine dates, indicating that the virus that kept people at home played a role in reduced emissions. Nitrogen dioxide emissions come mainly from vehicles and factories.

Courtesy: European Space Agency

Additionally, data from environmentaltrackingproject.org shows that emissions are generally down throughout Utah. For example, the site shows that in Salt Lake City, pollution from nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and fine particulate matter have all decreased since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

ABC4 News reached out to Jared Mendenhall, Public Information Officer of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, to see if the department had seen any notable improvements in Utah’s air quality since the start of the virus.

He said that the Utah Department of Transportation has reported a reduction in vehicles on the roads, and the department knows emissions are down.

However, Mendenhall said it’s hard to see an improvement in air quality from last year at this time because Utah’s’ air quality in the Spring is generally good due to lack of inversion and frequent storms which tend to clear up pollution.

Though he couldn’t say for sure that the air quality is better than it was last April, he said he hopes people will be willing to adopt and keep environmentally friendly habits that have also become the new normal.

Mendenhall said he hopes that people will see from this experience telework might be a viable option- one that could continue even after COVID-19 winds down.

