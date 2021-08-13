‘Excited’: Utah health official reacts to FDA approval of extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah health officials are “excited” following an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration saying people who are immunocompromised can receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Late Thursday, U.S. regulators said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

This announcement comes shortly after Utah saw another spike in COVID-19 cases, with over 1,200 new cases reported Thursday afternoon.

“We are excited about the FDA’s announcement regarding the use of boosters for people who are immunocompromised. We will be following today’s ACIP meeting closely in order to provide additional guidance on who will benefit most from an additional dose,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, UDOH state epidemiologist. “We are working to calculate the size of this population, but we currently have a large supply of vaccine in the state, and providers have the ability to order additional doses if needed.”

ACIP is currently scheduled to meet Friday to discuss booster doses for people who are immunocompromised.