Every Utahn 16 and older now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, but doses are limited

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wednesday is a major day for vaccine distribution in Utah.

Now, everyone 16 years and older, regardless of where you live, can register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say about 1 million more people are now eligible.

But, doses are limited and appointments are filling up fast.

In Davis County, all 5,700 appointments released Wednesday were full by 9 a.m. The next available appointment in Davis County is mid-April.

“That’s the only thing that is holding us back right now. Obviously, the demand is high,” Trevor Warner with the Davis County Health Department tells ABC4.

Officials say once Davis County gets more doses, vaccine sites are planning to ramp up capacity to administering more than 2,500 shots a day.

“If we expand hours, we expect we can do right around 4,000 to 4,500 shots a day,” Warner explains.

Officials say a bulk of new appointments are in Utah County.

“We have given out close to 100,000 doses we are expecting close to 25,000 per week or more that is what we expect to be delivering,” Aislynn Tolman-Hill with the Utah County Health Department says.

Utah County says there are some tools available to help people who may be struggling to get an appointment.

“One of the things we recommend, if you plan on getting a vaccine in Utah County, is that you sign up for a text reminder, that way you can be notified of when we open additional appointments,” Tolman-Hill says.

If you must book a sooner appointment, both health officials say it’s best to look at nearby communities. Remember, you must get your second dose where you got your first.