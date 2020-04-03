Emery County confirms first case of coronavirus

CASTLE DALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Southeast Utah Health Department has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Emery County.

In a press release issued by SEUHD, the new case is the third in their district with the first being in Grand County, and second being in Carbon County.

Officials said the details of this case are still being investigated, but initial information indicates that this case is travel related. The patient is an adult male between the ages of 18 and 35 and is

recovering at home.

Close contacts of this individual have been contacted and will be under self-quarantine for 14 days and will be actively monitoring for symptoms.

As part of our contact tracing, SEUHD said they will call individuals directly, identify themselves, and

indicate how they received the information. If you receive a call or message from the Health

Department, you can verify it as a real call by calling 435-637-3671 and asking for someone

working on COVID-19 disease investigation.

If you are found to be a close contact of a positive case, the only personal information you will be asked is your name, date of birth, address and email address. SEUHD will not ask for bank information, social security number, etc.

The press release stated that although tests are more available now, you will still be asked to call your care provider before showing up in their office or at the hospital, to prevent further spread of this disease. Once tested, you are asked to stay home until you receive your results. You should not go to work, school, or an other public places, including stores, restaurants, grocers, or any other retail establishments.

