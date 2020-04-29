Eagle Mountain partnering with Facebook to offer grants for small businesses

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Facebook to establish a grant fund to support small businesses in Eagle Mountain that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to $200,000 is available to businesses, and the application is available from April 29 through May 8.

Businesses eligible to receive grant funds must meet the following requirements:

Be physically located in Eagle Mountain or surrounding areas

Business is primary source of income

Have 30 or less full-time employees

Be able to demonstrate income loss due to COVID-19 pandemic, incurred after March 1, 2020

Demonstrated need for funds

Must be Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce member or willing to become one

The goal of the grant funds is to assist small businesses in replacing lost revenue needed to keep the business in operation. The costs must have been incurred between March 1 and May 31.

Costs may include the following:

Paying employees

Rent or mortgage

utilities

other operational expenses

The EMCC Grant Review Committee will look over all submitted applications, and payments will be awarded based on need. Click here for more information on how to apply for the grant funds.

