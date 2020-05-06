Dunkin’ Donuts of Salt Lake City to thank healthcare workers with free coffee and donut

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In honor of National Nurses Day, participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants will offer all frontline healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut Wednesday May 6 through Monday, May 11.

