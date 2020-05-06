Dunkin’ Donuts of Salt Lake City to thank healthcare workers with free coffee and donut

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - As the state moves into the moderate-risk phase in response to the coronavirus, Utahns will begin to see things reopen such as restaurants, salons and even gyms. However, as places such as gyms reopen, people's experiences will not be what they used to be.

"We recognize that our members’ gym experience is going to be a very different one and we want to thank them in advance for their flexibility and patience as we navigate these uncharted waters together," says Mindi Bridges, Chief Marketing Officer at VASA Fitness. "We have implemented these specific safety measures for members and team members to follow in order to keep our community safe."