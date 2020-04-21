Drive-thru international flag display to raise money for the Utah Food Bank

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Colonial Flag Foundation provides a healing experience for the community during these challenging times by showing global unity while raising funds for the Utah Food Bank.

The City of West Jordan in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation will display flags of all nations of the world in an effort to bring hope and healing to the community as we fight against COVID-19.









Families and individuals can drive the one-mile loop around West Jordan’s Veteran’s Memorial Park and see the flags of 180 countries, all 50 states, plus flags honoring all first responders and healthcare professionals.

“The display is designed to allow visitors to drive through and see all the world’s flags, at no charge, in the hopes of giving our community a beautiful and healing experience which is much needed after being stuck at home for weeks. The Utah Food Bank is helping many more families now and so we are excited to be donating 100% of all donations to them,” said Paul Swenson with the Colonial Flag Foundation.

The display will begin on Earth Day, April 22, 2020 and go through May 2nd, 2020 and will be free to the public.

Note: The flags will be placed 6-feet from the road to symbolize the CDC social distancing guidelines.

“The impact from coronavirus will be felt for a long time. With ongoing support like this, we will be here, fighting hunger statewide, as long as there is a need. We are grateful for all those who fight along with us, for everyone who has asked “how can we help?” We truly couldn’t do it without you,” said Scott Woodhead with the Utah Food Bank.

What others are clicking on: