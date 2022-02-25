SALT LAKE CITY — Covid-19 cases are continuing to decline in Utah.

For the past five weeks, the 7-day average has dropped from more than 10,000 cases a day to now around 630.

Doctors, however, have now said not so fast to the decline of Covid cases.

It is a promising sign to Utah’s fight against the virus, but Dr. Stephen Goldstein at the University of Utah’s Medical School told ABC4 it is inevitable there will be another peak.

Since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, doctors around the country said the country needs to get over the curve, but throughout Utah’s fight with Covid-19, we have seen multiple curves.

The latest was in January of 2022 when the state hit the record number of cases in a day at 13,529.

“Cases are definitely going down right now which is great and they are going down pretty quickly,” said Dr. Goldstein who has studied coronavirus for several years. “I think that is likely to continue for some time, but a peak is inevitable. This is likely to follow the pattern of the flu.”

The 7-day average peaked this past January at more than 10,000 cases but as of this February 24th, it’s at 637 cases.

Dr. Goldstein said the decline in cases isn’t all positive.

He said Covid-19 is here to stay and will likely follow patterns similar to the flu, meaning peaks in winter and holidays.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Omicorn being milder and things like that and I think people need to understand that particularly if you are unvaccinated this remains a very dangerous virus especially if you are older,” said Goldstein.

We asked him if Utahns should still care about the virus after it first arrived in Utah 721 days ago.

He said those who have gotten the jab can relax their mind.

“I think people who are vaccinated especially with the third dose of the vaccine can definitely relax their individual precautions to some extent,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein said the older crowd should still be on high alert about Covid.

“It’s better to be 25 than 35.,” said Goldstein in regards to contracting Covid-19. “It’s better to be 35 than 45. The danger doesn’t go from 0 -100 when you crack say 70-year-old age barrier.”

There is still a push to get Utahns vaccinated, but Goldstein said the Covid decline could be disrupted because variants could pop up at any time.