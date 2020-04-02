Draper City Fire Department launches online platform to combat coronavirus

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Draper City Fire Department announced Thursday afternoon the launch of a new approach to protecting residents and first responders during the coronavirus outbreak and beyond.

Draper will be the first city in Utah to utilize Community Connect, a technology company that provides an online platform for residents to communicate directly with the city’s firefighters and emergency medical services personnel. It is a free and secure platform that allows the public to confidentially share information about their household. This program will help individuals and families better equip fire and EMS personnel with data before responding to an incident or emergency situation.

“We want to assure our residents that we are prepared to serve them in an emergency, including the crisis we’re currently experiencing with COVID-19,” said Draper City Fire Chief Clint Smith. “Their health and well-being is our top priority. To that end, we’ve launched this new platform to protect our residents and first responders and to leverage our resources more efficiently.”

With Community Connect, Draper residents will be able to choose what they want to share and update their information at any time.

“When responding to a residence, there is often missing information that would have helped us respond better if we had known about it in advance,” said Chief Smith. “Through Community Connect, our first responders will have a better understanding of our resident’s needs beforehand. When seconds can make the difference between life or death, having this critical information saves time and saves lives.”

Draper City residents are encouraged to use this tool as a means of better protecting themselves, their families and first responders. To learn more about Draper Community Connect or to sign-up, visit www.draper.ut.us/1557/Community-Connect.

