Dr. Dunn: ‘Start acting like high school athletes…find that thing you care about’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News ) – Gov. Gary Herbert and State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn spoke at the state’s weekly COVID-19 press conference Thursday. With over almost 4,00 new cases reported on Thursday. Dr. Dunn took to the podium to encourage Utahns to start acting “like high school athletes.”

What did Dr. Dunn exactly mean by that phrasing?

Dunn clarified her expression by explaining, “Amongst these incredibly high numbers, we have been seeing some elements of hope,” said Dr. Dunn. “Part of the state order issued on Monday was to test all those involved in the High School Football Playoffs. Yesterday we tested 1,360 individuals. These are players, coaches, trainers, drill teams, cheerleaders, and we identified only 49 positive cases. This is a percent positivity of 3.6%.”

Dunn attributed the low percent positivity to the high schoolers taking COVID-19 precautions seriously. Dunn says that these high school athletes are physically distancing and only associating socially with a few numbers of people.

“Yes, they are doing this to protect their football season but this is very clear evidence for the rest of us: that these types of behaviors work and they need to be applied across all of our lives.”

Dunn went on to say that we need to find that personal thing that we care about to motivate us to follow COVID-19 precautions saying, “I can’t believe I am about to say this but, we all need to start acting like high school athletes. They have something they care about and they are protecting their ability to keep playing. So find that thing that you care about. As much as these athletes care about football, cheer, and drill.”

Dunn also made clear in Thursday’s presser that with the continuing high count of COVID-19 cases, that it is not just one particular age group that is experiencing the spread. She went on to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask calling it our “only hope of slowing the spread of COVID and protecting our hospitals.”

Dr. Dunn concluded her address by advising Utahns to wear their mask even more than usual, “Even if you think you are wearing a mask most of the time, even you need to wear it more.”