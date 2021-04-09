Dos and don’ts for your COVID-19 vaccination card

(ABC4) – You’ve received your COVID-19 vaccine and have your vaccination card to prove it. And though you know to keep it in a safe place, there are some other recommendations that come along with the handling of that small piece of paper.

Here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind when it comes to your vaccination card.

Do keep your vaccination card between doses and afterwards

According to Charla Haley, Public Information Officer from the Utah Department of Health, you will need to show your card at your second vaccine appointment so that information from the second shot can be recorded.

“But even after the course is complete, we don’t yet know whether there will be a need for booster shots next year and if they will have to be added on the card,” she states.

ERFURT, GERMANY – APRIL 08: A doctor puts a sticker for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in an certificate of vaccination at a vaccination center at the Messe trade fair grounds during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2021 in Erfurt, Germany. German authorities are expecting a strong increase in the volume of inoculations in April as vaccine supplies stabilize. Germany began vaccinations in late December and authorities predict as many vaccine doses to arrive in April as in the three months before. So far about 13% of people in Germany have received a first dose. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

ERFURT, GERMANY – APRIL 08: A doctor puts a sticker for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in an certificate of vaccination at a vaccination center at the Messe trade fair grounds during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2021 in Erfurt, Germany. German authorities are expecting a strong increase in the volume of inoculations in April as vaccine supplies stabilize. Germany began vaccinations in late December and authorities predict as many vaccine doses to arrive in April as in the three months before. So far about 13% of people in Germany have received a first dose. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Plus, you’ll want to hold onto the card to get a free doughnut every day of 2021!

Do take photocopies of the front and back of your card

“The CDC encourages patients to take a photograph of their vaccination card, and keep it for their records. Saving it on your phone, backing it up, mailing it to yourself—these are all good options to make sure that, should you misplace your card, you can find the patient number and all your vaccine information,” Haley says.

Do sign up for v-safe

Vaccine cards are not currently being kept in an online database, but if you lose your vaccine card, the CDC tool, v-safe, saves your vaccine information should you need it.

Don’t laminate your card

“It’s probably not a good idea to laminate your card after the first dose of a vaccine that needs two, since that would make it hard to note down the information of your second shot,” Haley tells ABC4.

And future booster shots may need to be recorded on the card as well, she adds. There have also been some concerns that laminating your vaccination card can render certain information difficult to read or illegible.

Don’t post a vaccination card selfie

According to the Better Business Bureau, vaccination cards contain personal information, such as your birthday, full name, your phone number, and where you received the vaccine. This information can be used to access other personal information. It also can open you up to scammers and people looking to steal your identity.

This information can also be used to create and sell fake vaccination cards.

But what if you lose your vaccination card? It is, after all, a small piece of paper.

“If you lose your card or weren’t given one for some reason, first try and contact the site where you got your vaccine, and follow their instructions about getting a card or replacing it. If that doesn’t work, you can also contact the Utah Statewide Immunization Information System (USIIS)—they should be able to locate your records for you,” Haley recommends.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Utah, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.