Donovan Mitchell tells GMA’s Robin Roberts he has no symptoms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell video conferenced with Good Morning America Monday morning while in quarantine.

Mitchell was the second NBA star to be diagnosed with coronavirus last week. His teammate Rudy Gobert was the first.

“I don’t have any symptoms. If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it,” Mitchell told Robin Roberts. “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus,” he added. “You may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they’re going home to.”

You can see the full story on Good Morning America’s website.

Because many people with the virus are asymptomatic, public health officials are placing responsibility on individuals to help slow the pandemic with social distancing.

Simply put, it means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another.

The Utah Jazz recently announced that Mitchell will be helping fund meals for food-insecure students in Utah’s Granite School District.

Other coronavirus related stories: