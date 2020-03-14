Dominon Energy stops disconnects during coronavirus crisis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Dominion Energy stepped into the coronavirus fight, and announced they will not disconnect gas to people’s homes during the crisis.

The Global outbreak of coronavirus caused a string of actions to help minimize contact between people. While we are trying to create the isolation needed to fight the virus many people are finding themselves at home or temporarily out of work with bills mounting. The company wanted to help.

On their web page the company says, ” Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, we suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.“

You can find out more information on Utah Coronavirus at CoronaVirus Updates on ABC4.com

