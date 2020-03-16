Dominion Energy commits $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Dominion Energy announced Monday the company will commit $1 Million to coronavirus relief efforts.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is committing $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States.

Officials say the funds will support national organizations, such as the American Red Cross, as well as address local needs.

“The health and well-being of customers and employees is Dominion Energy’s top priority. We are helping customers and communities we serve during this difficult time by maintaining reliable service and providing support and relief to those affected,” said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. “Our contributions to these organizations will help provide the means to lessen the impact of this outbreak.”

Dominion Energy is committing $250,000 to the American Red Cross as it continues to mobilize efforts to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.

“The Red Cross is proud to count Dominion Energy as a partner to help us deliver our lifesaving mission nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “As concerns about the coronavirus have grown here in the U.S., the number of cancelled blood drives has increased exponentially. The need for blood will continue as the outbreak grows, and we are grateful for the support from Dominion Energy to help those in need at this critical time.”

Dominion Energy say they are also committing $750,000 to other nonprofits to help assist the communities that are home to the more than 7 million customers Dominion Energy serves. Donations to local organizations will help address needs as dictated by response plans.

“Dominion Energy knows the communities it serves rely on the company to provide an essential service. It takes seriously the responsibility to provide energy safely and reliably, all day, every day. To do that requires a workforce that is able and ready to do the work necessary to keeps the lights on and the natural gas flowing. The company’s business continuity plans are in place and other steps are being taken to ensure reliable energy service 24-7. That includes securing supplies, reviewing staffing plans and coordinating with government health officials.”

Dominion Emergency say there is not need for customers to worry about losing service during this critical time. The company has suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. Residential customers previously disconnected due to non-payment may contact the company for assistance reconnecting service.

Dominion Energy encourages customers to use its digital tools and other resources for routine self-service and 24-7 online account access as call wait times may be longer than usual. The company is here to help and encourages customers who may be facing financial difficulties to contact us.

