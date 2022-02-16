Does your blood type make you more susceptible to the Omicron variant?

(ABC4) – As the Omicron spread has proven to be vigorous and rapid compared to past variants, those affected and scientists alike have begun to notice a correlation between the variant and different blood types.

A new study conducted by doctors at a Delhi hospital has revealed that individuals with O, AB, or an Rh negative blood type are less susceptible to contracting Omicron, compared to those with A, B, or an Rh positive blood type who are more likely to acquire the variant.

According to an article published by Zee News, Rh factor, otherwise known as Rhesus factor, is a protein that may be present on the surface of red blood cells. The positive or negative sign next to the blood type indicates the Rh factor. If the blood type is positive, the blood cells have the Rh protein, if the blood type is negative, the blood cells do not.

In a statement issued on Nov. 30, 2021, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) said that the research was conducted on 2,586 Covid-positive patients who were admitted at the facility from April 8 to Oct. 4 in 2020, as stated by Zee News.

As a result of the study carried out by SGRH’s Department of Research and Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine, scientists additionally found that “there is no association between blood groups and susceptibility to the severity of disease as well as mortality.”