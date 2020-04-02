Does social distancing work?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In recent weeks Utah officials continue to urge Utahns to practice social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Gary Herbert addressed the need to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet apart from others.

And state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn continues to reiterate that social distancing measures “gonna have to be a way of life for Utahns and for the U.S. for a short time.”

Dunn said the reason to practice social distancing is to “to continue those efforts moving forward to continue to see the decrease in the rate of cases.”

The Washington Post published preliminary data from the two weeks of stay-at-home orders in California and Washington – states that saw some of the first COVID-19 cases – and issued stay-at-home orders early on. That data shows that social distancing is working.

When seeing large groups here in Utah, some are taking their frustration to social media by saying things like: ‘Absolute stupidity!’; ‘Who allowed this to happen?’; and ‘Unfortunately, some people just don’t get it.’

Salt Lake County is under a mandatory ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ order and Sgt. Sam Winkler with the South Jordan Police Department said his team has responded to some calls of people not obeying the order.

“So, we’ll go out there, we’ll talk to them, remind them of what the county health ordinance is and see if we can get them some compliance at that point. We want to use enforcement as a last chance,” Winkler said.

Winkler reminds the public if they are to report person(s) breaking the mandatory order, to call their city’s non-emergency line rather than 9-1-1.

As part of the ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ order, this includes not going to visit friends or family unless absolutely necessary and minimally visiting essential business.