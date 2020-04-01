Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Different doctors have different takes on the best way to grocery shop during COVID-19, but most agree when you go shopping, you can’t be too careful.

In a video with more than 20,000,000 views, a Michigan doctor gave his advice for grocery shopping and unloading safely.

He said once you get home, if possible, leave groceries outside for three days to ensure the coronavirus dies before you bring them inside.

But if that’s not possible, he said spend a few extra minutes to divide your counter to designate one side as clean and make sure you disinfect it. He said keep the groceries on the other side until you clean them.

For items like fruits and vegetables that come on their own, he suggested treating them like your hands and put them in soapy water for 20 seconds.

For items in boxes, those could’ve touched a lot of hands during distribution. He said simply take them out and throw away the outer package.

For other items, wipe them down with a household cleaner, alcohol or wipe.

“Anything you’re not cooking, it’s a great idea to wash off your food with soap and water,” Baptist Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld said while the packaging is a concern, he believes the food itself is safe.

“Not a lot of information or clear data this virus has been food-transmitted,” he said.

Threlkeld said cook food at more than 150 degrees or microwave it if you want to be sure.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: