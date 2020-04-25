Doctor warns of ‘injecting’ disinfectants to fight coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One day after suggesting high humidity, sunlight and even possibly an injection of a disinfectant to fight the coronoavirus, the White House says President Donald Trump’s comments were taken out of context.

The president made the remarks on Thursday during a coronavirus press briefing.

The aftermath had Reckitt Benckiser, the makers of Lysol, release a statement.

It says in part, “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.”

“There’s a 10-15% chance of death even,” said Shane Lewis, MD, the system medical director of safety and risk at Intermountain Healthcare. “The injuries that usually cause death are erosion of the esophagus. The tube that carries the food from the mouth to the stomach can actually melt away. From there, it can go on to the rest of your internal organs including the stomach, kidney problems, liver problems and so on.”

In addition to ingesting and injecting, there’s also the risk of potential dangerous chemical exposures.

“The CDC is reporting that in the past three months, we’ve had over a 20% increase in calls about chemical injuries and exposures,” said Lewis.

It’s due in part to people mixing household cleaners to protect against COVID-19 as well as leaving hand sanitizer in reach of small children.

“It was fun in science class to mix chemicals and make volcanoes right? But, imagine that inside your body or on your skin,” said Lewis.

As a reminder when using disinfectants, always read the label for any potential dangers.