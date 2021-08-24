Do you live in a COVID-19 hotspot?

UTAH (ABC4) – With a surge in COVID-19 cases spurred by the Delta variant, the majority of counties in Utah are seeing a high transmission rate of the virus, as of August 19.

According to coronavirus.utah.gov, case counts of the virus for August 2021 show a general increase from case counts recorded last August in Utah.

A county’s level of transmission is determined by several metrics, according to coronavirus.utah.gov, including the 7-day average percent positivity rate, the 14-day case rate per 100K population, and the statewide ICU utilization.

For example, if the 7-day average percent positivity rate is over or equal to 10%, that is considered a high level of transmission. Counties with fewer than six people per square mile and less than or equal to 14 cases in the last 14 days are automatically considered low transmission areas.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the following Utah counties fall under high, moderate, and low transmission.

High Level of Transmission:

Beaver

Box Elder

Davis

Duchesne

Grand

Iron

Juab

Millard

Salt Lake

San Juan

Sanpete

Sevier

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Wasatch

Washington

Weber

Moderate Level of Transmission:

Cache

Carbon

Emery

Morgan

Summit

Low Level of Transmission:

Daggett

Garfield

Kane

Piute

Rich

Wayne

Visit coronavirus.utah.gov for more in-depth information regarding how transmission levels are determined.