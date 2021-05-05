Do I still need to quarantine if I am exposed to COVID-19 after I’m vaccinated?

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Utah (ABC4) – As COVID-19 vaccine distribution is picking up and more Utahns are being vaccinated, many vaccinated individuals are wondering if they have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

The Utah Department of Health says quarantine is for people who are not sick and don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19, but who may have been exposed to the virus.

“It keeps you away from others so you don’t infect someone else without knowing it. You should quarantine if you were exposed to COVID-19. This means you were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 while that person was infectious,” as stated on the Utah Department of Health’s website.

Charla Haley, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health, tells ABC4 “if you are fully immunized against COVID-19, meaning you’ve received both doses (or one dose of the J&J vaccine) and it’s been two weeks since you were vaccinated, you don’t need to quarantine after being exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.”

“If you’ve only had one dose (unless it’s J&J) and are exposed to someone who tests positive, you need to quarantine and get tested,” Haley adds.

She says if you do get symptoms of COVID-19 after you were exposed and are vaccinated, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Haley says if you are exposed to COVID-19 and are not vaccinated, you must wait at least seven days after your exposure to be tested. “If your test is negative and you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19, you can end quarantine,” Haley shares.

If you don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, you can end quarantine 10 days after the last time you had close contact with the person who tested positive, Haley adds. “If you end quarantine early using one of these alternatives, watch for symptoms until it has been 14 days after your exposure. You still need to take safety precautions.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.