Do and Don’t: Gathering after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Utah (ABC4) – With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout picking up in Utah many are wondering what exactly is and is not recommended to do after receiving your dose or doses of the vaccine.

According to the State of Utah COVID-19 Response, if you are fully vaccinated, meaning it has been two weeks since your last dose, and you want to gather with other fully vaccinated people, gathering without mask-wearing or physical distancing would be safe.

The chart below was released by the State of Utah COVID-19 Response with health recommendations after receiving your dose of the vaccine.

Courtesy: State of Utah COVID-19 Response

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, just because you have been vaccinated doesn’t mean you should throw all safety precautions out the window.

It is recommended fully vaccinated people do and don’t do the following.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

What if a fully vaccinated person wants to gather with someone who is not vaccinated?

“Indoor visits between fully vaccinated people and unvaccinated people who do not wear masks or physically distance from one another are likely low risk for the vaccinated people,” as stated on the CDC’s website. The CDC says the level of precautions taken should be determined by the characteristics of the unvaccinated people, who remain unprotected against COVID-19.

In Utah, all residents ages 16 and older can be vaccinated for COVID-19. You can be vaccinated through local health departments, your healthcare provider, local pharmacies, or find a vaccine nearest you through Vaccine Finder.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the vaccine is how Utahns will able to get “back to normal.”

“Every Utahn who is able to should choose to get vaccinated for COVID-19. If as many people as possible get vaccinated and we continue to follow health recommendations, we will win this fight against this virus,” as stated on Utah.gov.

Utahns can find the nearest available COVID-19 vaccine through ‘VaccineFinder’.