DMV office closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) announced Monday that the Draper office would be closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

State officials said the office located at 14555 South Minute Man Drive is closed to protect the public and employees and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The employee tested positive for the virus over the weekend, officials said. The office will be cleaned and sterilized and all employees cleared prior to opening the office to the public.

“This is frustrating for customers and employees but unavoidable given the situation,” said Monte Roberts, the Motor Vehicle Division Director. “All customer appointments scheduled at this office will be cancelled. Those customers that have scheduled appointments are encouraged to schedule an appointment at other offices until the office is reopened.”

If you need to schedule an appointment, you can visit DMV.UTAH.GOV

DMV said it will continue to adjust operations as it navigates the safest and most efficient ways to serve customers.