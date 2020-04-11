Dinosaur National Monument closed due to coronavirus pandemic

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dinosaur National Monument is closing its gates to all visitors due to public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service said effective immediately, Dinosaur National Monument will be closed to all monument visitors until further notice.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Through traffic, but no stopping, will be allowed on roads in the monument that provide access to county roads, residences, leased lands and public lands managed by other agencies. All other roads and access points will be closed.

“I and the park staff are disappointed that we cannot welcome spring visitors to the park as usual, but it is the necessary thing to do in the interest of public health as we combat the spread of coronavirus. We will see this crisis through together with our surrounding communities in Moffat and Uintah Counties, whose support of this closure we appreciate. We look forward to the point when we can welcome visitors back to the park and this incredible part of the American West,” said Superintendent Paul Scolari.

Park officials said they will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website nps.gov/dino.