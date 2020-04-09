Did you know you can report people in SL Co. who aren’t following the public health order?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Did you know you can report people and businesses in Salt Lake County who aren’t following the public health order?

Officials with Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City have created a way for residents to report “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order violations.

To report a problem, you can call the public reporting line at 385-468-888, which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or report it online.

If you know of a business violation of the current public health order, you can report the business online. If you have questions on what violations might be against the order, check out the chart below.

Courtesy: SLC

Officials ask that Utahns not use the reporting hotline or online form for large groups congregating in parks and other public spaces. In cases of large group gatherings, they ask that you contact your local law enforcement through a non-emergency number. Do NOT call 911 unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

The online report askes for your name and phone number, the name and address of the business you’re reporting and asks for a description of the problem.

In most cases, public reports may be anonymous, but providing your information allows Salt Lake County to contact you with any questions, as well as provide you with a response or resolution following the investigation.

What others are clicking on: