Deputy White House Press Secretary joins Good Morning Utah, discusses Biden’s COVID-19 plan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Deputy White House Press Secretary TJ Ducklo sat down with ABC4’s Sarah Martin to talk COVID-19 recovery and economic relief under the Biden administration.

Ducklo said that the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden‘s $1.9 trillion recovery package, does include a large number of items that are non-partisan including stimulus payments and help for those struggling to find work. He acknowledged that the plan will require bipartisan support in order to pass in a meaningful way and in the near future.

He also spoke about vaccine distribution, saying that it will take months to roll out vaccines to every American who wants one. The Biden administration announced this week they are increasing the number of doses available to the states weekly by closing a deal to purchase more doses from the manufacturers.

Ducklo wouldn’t reveal any future administration plans or executive orders, but said that the President is working hard to fulfill his campaign promises.

You can see the full interview with ABC4’s Sarah Martin in the video player above.