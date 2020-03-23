Deputies stop nearly 200 kids who gathered to play games in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Cache County had to intervene once they discovered a social media campaign for kids to meet at the high school to play games.

In a post on the Cache County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, deputies said that on March 20, a group of high school students start a social media campaign to meet at one of the County High schools to play games.

Deputies who were aware arrived to the location and were on scene when the kids started showing up.

The party of nearly 200 or more students did not happen at the school when confronted by deputies and other Law Enforcement officer, but all separated and gathered in groups in many other areas of the valley. We realize these are frustrating times for our high school kids but we need them to each remember they have families, parents and grandparents the same as the rest of the community. Our deputies and all public safety responders have families, parents and grandparents as well. We need them healthy and available for emergencies and the community’s safety.

Similarly, larges groups of people were observed at the Salt Lake City International Airport as missionaries arrived home from their missions.