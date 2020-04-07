Department of Workforce providing additional Unemployment Insurance resources

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Department of Workforce Services is providing additional unemployment resources for individuals needing more assistance from what was previously provided.

“We hope these documents are helpful to individuals as they apply for unemployment insurance benefits,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Department of Workforce Services. “We recognize that for many this is the first time they have used our system and want to provide as much guidance as we can as they wait for their claims to be processed.”

The new resources include an FAQ for filing your weekly claim and an overview of the

unemployment insurance claim process and can now be found at jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many employees finding themselves without a job, Unemployment claims across the country have seen a significant spike.

However, workforce services continues to process and give out benefits.

85% of claims from the first week (March 15-21) are now processed, meeting the 21 day expectation of service during normal circumstances. However, in the second week (March 22-28) Unemployment Insurance saw a 2,400% increase in claim submissions.

As a result, individuals may see disruptions to normal service levels including high call and chat wait times as well as 21-30 days for processed claims.

Workforce services asks that individuals continue to apply online and file their weekly claim.

If there is an issue or any question about their claim, the Department of Workforce Services will

contact them, there is no need for them to contact the department.

The weekly Unemployment Insurance Claims Report will be released on Thursday, April 9,

2020, with data for the week of March 29-April 4.

