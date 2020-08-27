Deidre Henderson, Lt. Gov. nominee, recounts ongoing COVID-19 recovery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Current Utah State Senator and Spencer Cox’s Lieutenant Governor running-mate, Deidre Henderson, announced she contracted COVID-19 on Aug. 8 and has been documenting her experience with the virus through social media.

No big surprise, my COVID test came back positive. Stay safe out there, everyone. Wear your masks to protect others—by the time you have symptoms you’ve already been contagious for a couple of days and could have unknowingly infected other people. https://t.co/Z42sXJqBnr — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) August 8, 2020

Almost 20 days later, Henderson took to Twitter to explain how her recovery has been going, and how the coronavirus is still effecting her health, including still having be on supplemental oxygen.

Henderson says that while her road to a full recovery will “take a bit more time to fully recover from the beating my lungs have taken” but says she is trying to be patient.

Utah’s possible next Lt. Gov. said last week her respiratory symptoms got worse and she was forced to go to the Emergency Room twice with chest pain and shortness of breath. X-rays showed inflammation in her lower lobes of both her lungs

“By the end of the week I was having trouble keeping my oxygen levels up with exertion (and by exertion I mean walking from the bed to the bathroom), so I was put on supplemental oxygen at home,” recalled Henderson via her Twitter posts.

My 2020 fashion accessory inventory now includes nasal cannulas along with face masks. But today I’m also wearing an antique Votes for Women pin in honor of Women’s Equality Day.



Here’s a quick update on my COVID recovery: pic.twitter.com/5JUYQJDfKN — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) August 26, 2020

Henderson contracted the virus after two of her immediate family members tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, her four other family member who also had COVID-19 have completely recovered.

Henderson has tweeted, encouraging Utahns to wear their masks to protect others because like herself, by the time you start showing symptoms, you’ve already been contagious for a couple of days and could have unknowingly infected other people.