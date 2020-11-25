Death count rises 26 new deaths, 1,781 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1781 additional cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths.

The state health department reported 1,380,997 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 13,062 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,113 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 834.

There are 570 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 7,785

The State wants everyone to know most test sites are closed on Thanksgiving, and many are running reduced schedules over the holiday weekend. The state’s website has updated the test site hours as much as possible at the test site section of the state’s coronavirus website

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.