Day cares adjust to COVID-19 precautions

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many businesses are closed since the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s precautions with potential spread. Essential businesses are still open, like pharmacies, grocery stores and day cares. ABC4.com’s Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to a day care in Ogden on what has changed since this state of emergency.

Day care centers are considered an essential service. When there are parents who have to work in a pandemic, with school canceled, day care may be their only option.

Kids, need to eat. The owner of Little Seed Evolution Day Care Center in Ogden said they’ve had to make some changes since the state has reacted to COVID-19.

“With the food program that we have, run though the state as well, they did some variances that we can provide due to lack of some food items,” said owner of Little Seed Evolution Day Care in Ogden, Daniel Severo.

Daniel Severo said limited food supplies has been a struggle. The daycare feeds children every two to three hours. They used to serve dinner, but are no longer able to.

“Because of the school closures and having the school aged kids here, instead of serving them dinner, it allows us to bring all that food for dinner down and serve all our school aged kids,” said Severo.

He said with schools being canceled, they have gotten busier. Another challenge, practicing social distancing.

“You can have a big room and the kids will pile up in just one little corner, so we try to spread them out as much as we can and practice good hygiene,” said Severo.

He said staff is taking extra precautions when it comes to hygiene and hand washing. Parents have to sanitize before going into the day care. Communication is also important to Severo. He said there haven’t been any COVID-19 concerns at Little Seed Evolution, but they are keeping an eye out.

“We ask them if they see any symptoms similar to the COVID-19 that they should seek medical attention,” said Severo.

Severo encourages parents to spend more time with their children in a time like this and to use this time to teach them and bond with them.

Staff at Little Seeds Day Care Center in Ogden said they don’t know what tomorrow will bring with the pandemic.

LATEST POSTS: