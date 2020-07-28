Davis School District announces changes to fall reopening schedule

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with the Davis School District changes have been made to the fall 2020 reopening schedule.

District officials announced Tuesday that school will reopen in the fall with an alternative schedule for all students due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases.

The following was released from the district:

The alternate-day, hybrid (in person/remote) learning model will be as follows:

Students whose last name begins with A-K will attend school in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays with remote at-home learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students whose last name begins with L-Z will attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays with remote at-home learning on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Fridays will be at-home remote learning days for all students with teachers working from the school site to provide remote instruction.

In junior highs and high schools on a block (A/B Day) schedule, A-day classes will be repeated on Monday and Tuesday for the two groups of students. B-day classes will be repeated on Wednesday and Thursday for the two groups of students on subsequent days. Fridays will be combined A/B days.

If students in the same household have different last names, a group assignment will be applied to all students based on last name of the oldest student in the household.

Keep up with the latest coronavirus updates on Davis School District’s website.