Davis, Salt Lake counties move to moderate phase on the COVID-19 transmission index

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Davis County and Salt Lake counties are moving to the moderate phase on the state’s transmission index.

According to Davis County Health Department Public Information Officer, Trevor Warner, “as of today (Thursday), Davis County is now in the moderate phase of the transmission index.”

Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health tells ABC4 Salt Lake County will also move to the moderate level of the index Thursday.

The index has three levels of transmission, high, moderate, and low.

Courtesy: Utah Department of Health

According to the Utah Department of Health, public gatherings within the moderate phase of the index allow Public gatherings, such as live events, movie theatres, sporting events, weddings, recreation, and entertainment (does not apply to an individual attending or participating in a religious service), may occur with side-by-side seating if all patrons are wearing masks and can attest to being free of COVID-19 symptoms, and are not subject to quarantine or isolation.

“In the event someone in attendance tests positive for COVID-19, the event hosts must be able to contact any attendee who was a close contact of the positive cases. Masks may be removed to eat or drink, but six feet physical distancing must be maintained from anyone from a separate party during that time,” as stated by the Utah Department of Health.

Recommendations for moderate level includes practice physical distancing and wearing a mask unless you are by yourself or only with members of your same household, and limit gathering size to 25 or fewer.

There are currently 10 Utah counties in the moderate level of the transmission index; Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Duchesne, Grand, Juab, Morgan, Salt Lake, San Juan, Sanpete, Wasatch, Washington, and Weber.

Map below last updated March, 3, 2021.

Courtesy: Utah Department of Health

ABC4 is currently working with local and state health officials to determine what other Utah counties will be transitioning index levels.

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox is expected to announce other level changes in Thursday’s weekly coronavirus press conference at 11 a.m.

Watch the Governor’s press conference.