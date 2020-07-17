Davis County officials to address increase of COVID-19 cases, emphasize importance of masks

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Davis County leaders are expected to address the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the county.

Due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases and at the request of many elected officials in the county, the Davis County Commission and Davis County Health Department are coming together to emphasize the importance of face masks.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the county has reported more than 2,000 positive cases of the virus and seven deaths since the pandemic began. The pandemic has also led to more than 100 hospitalizations in the county.

Representatives from the Davis County Health Department, Davis County Commission, and Davis County Attorney’s Office will hold news conference at 4 p.m. Friday.