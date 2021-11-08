Davis County offers drive-thru vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Health Department (DCHD) will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 starting Monday, November 8.

The Legacy Events Center in Farmington will be offering vaccinations via drive-thru. On the week of November 8, the clinic is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the week of November 15, the clinic will be open during its regular schedule running Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For parents interested in vaccinating their child, appointments are required at this time and can be scheduled online here. If you need assistance in scheduling or have any general questions, call (801) 525-4900.

Starting November 8, Intermountain Healthcare also started offering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids aged 5 and up.

“With this vaccine, kids can go back to something that’s better than being locked at home on remote schooling, not being able to see their friends,” said Dr. Kawsar Talaat of Johns Hopkins University. “The vaccine will protect them and also protect our communities.”

Nearly 70% of 5 to 11-year-olds hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. have other serious medical conditions, including asthma and obesity, according to federal tracking.

With FDA’s action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine — in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with the purple-capped doses for everyone else — to doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and other vaccination sites. Kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.