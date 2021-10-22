Davis County Health Department announces COVID-19 booster clinic at Legacy Events Center

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4)- On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control approved booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Starting Monday, Oct. 25, the Davis County Health Department will start administering booster doses at its drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington to those who are eligible.

The CDC recommends booster doses for the following people who received the Moderna vaccine six months after receiving their second dose:

People who are 65 years of age or older

People who live in a long-term care facility

People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19

People who live or work in a setting that puts them at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as healthcare workers and teachers

The CDC also recommends anyone ages 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster dose at least two months after they had their initial dose. The CDC recommendation also allows mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines. This means people can receive a different type of booster vaccine than the type of vaccine they originally received.

“These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky says in a press release. “The evidence shows that all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given.”

Walensky also said all three vaccines were “highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant.”

Davis County Health Department Communication Director Trevor Warner expressed urgency at the prospect of getting a booster shot for those who were eligible.

“For all those that qualify for a COVID-19 booster dose, the time to seek it out and schedule an appointment is right now!” he shares. “We need to get as many booster doses administered as we can, right now, because soon, anyone ages 5 to 11 years old, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and as a result, booster dose appointments will not be as widely available as they are right now.”

The days and hours of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic are Monday-Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at: https://go.usa.gov/xAZFD. For assistance, call (801) 525-4900, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM