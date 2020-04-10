Davis County Education Foundation to host food pantry parade

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 News) – The Davis Education Foundation is partnering with Young Automotive Group to collect non-perishable food items for the Bountiful Food Pantry in a food pantry parade.

To participate, officials say residents in Layton and Kaysville can place food donations on the curb for pickup. The event will start from 9:50 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The food pantry parade will be a no-contact parade and officials say residents can watch the parade from their windows. Food may also be dropped off at any of the Young automobile dealerships in town.

Bus drivers will be following three routes to pick up food and law enforcement personnel in emergency vehicles will participate in the parade.

The three routes include:

West Kaysville: Barnes Park (By the volleyball bowery) / Contact Jared Price 801-540-5836

West Layton: Ellison Park (West Entrance) / Contact Russ Cooper 801-807-9433

East Layton: Smith’s on Gentile (North end of the parking lot)

Several bus drivers, according to officials are now delivering breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals to students in select areas of the district.

For more information, please contact the Director of Communication & Operations Chris Williams at 801-402-5260. You can also read more here.